Report: Matt Nagy Firing Rumors Denied by Bears Chairman McCaskey in Team Meeting

Matt Nagy's tenure as the head coach of the Chicago Bears will apparently continue past Thursday's road game against the Detroit Lions.

According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, team chairman George McCaskey met with Chicago's players and coaches Wednesday and said any reports that Nagy will be fired after Thursday's contest are not true.

Mark Konkol and Jeff Arnold of Patch previously cited "a top source with knowledge of the decision" and reported Nagy would be fired after the game against the Lions.

The latest update comes after Nagy addressed reporters Tuesday and said, "That is not accurate," when asked about the report he would be fired.

"I have great communication with ownership, George [McCaskey] and Ted [Phillips] and [general manager] Ryan [Pace], and I have not had any discussions [on that]," he added.

Chicago has never fired a head coach during the middle of a season, although the team is just 3-7 and has lost five consecutive games after a promising start to the campaign.

There's also plenty of momentum toward what feels like an inevitable firing, even if it doesn't happen during the season.

Insider Jordan Schultz reported "an overwhelming number of Bears players want" the coach to be fired. What's more, one source told Schultz that Nagy "lost some of the locker room last season, but now it's gone."

Things have certainly trended in the wrong direction for Nagy and the Bears since he was the Coach of the Year for a 12-4 team in 2018.

Chicago went 8-8 in each of the next two seasons and largely wasted what was a formidable defense that spearheaded the 2018 efforts. The fact that offensive struggles ultimately held the Bears back felt particularly poignant when it came to Nagy's job security since he was the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs prior to becoming Chicago's head coach.

The offense is once again a major concern in 2021. The unit is 31st in the league in yards per game and 29th in points per game.

Perhaps rookie Justin Fields will ultimately be the franchise quarterback the organization has long been searching for, but Nagy's tenure as the head coach seems to be coming toward an end.

Even if it won't end Thursday.