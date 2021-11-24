Ravens’ Kevin Zeitler, Wife Sara Give to Waukesha Parade Victim Funeral, Medical Fund

Ravens’ Kevin Zeitler, Wife Sara Give to Waukesha Parade Victim Funeral, Medical FundNovember 25, 2021
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, announced Tuesday they will help cover funeral and medical expenses for people killed or injured in Sunday's attack on a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Zeitler, a Waukesha native, posted a statement on Twitter:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.