    Ravens’ Kevin Zeitler, Wife Sara Give to Waukesha Parade Victim Funeral, Medical Fund

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2021

    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, announced Tuesday they will help cover funeral and medical expenses for people killed or injured in Sunday's attack on a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

    Zeitler, a Waukesha native, posted a statement on Twitter:

    Kevin Zeitler @kzeit70

    <a href="https://t.co/lKDAGmUzLG">https://t.co/lKDAGmUzLG</a> <a href="https://t.co/rCzroEvZBR">pic.twitter.com/rCzroEvZBR</a>

