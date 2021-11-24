Lamar Jackson Is '120 Percent' Certain He'll Play for Ravens vs. Browns After Illness

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson expects to be back on the field for Sunday's contest with the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

The 2019 MVP told reporters Wednesday he's "120 percent" sure about playing after an illness kept him out for Baltimore's 16-13 road win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

"I think I'm fully back to normal," he said. "I want to go out there and just go. I don't want to go out there and limit myself or have coach limit me."

Jackson participated in Wednesday's practice, which was a promising sign for the Ravens.

Baltimore survived one game with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but the team might not be so lucky if he is forced to start for the second week in a row. The second-year passer went 26-of-36 for 219 yards and one touchdown against Chicago.

The exact nature of Jackson's illness remains unclear, and he said Wednesday he had "no clue" as to why he felt so sick.

"I just got fatigued, was catching little chills, was out of it," he said. "... I was trying to rest, trying to recover and get all the way better and I'm just sweating in my sleep."

Jackson is on pace for his most prolific passing season. He has thrown for 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions through nine games. He remains a dynamic threat on the ground as well with 639 rushing yards and two scores.

The Ravens are first in the AFC North at 7-3, one game up on the second-place Cincinnati Bengals. The division race promises to be a close one considering the Browns are in last place but have a winning record (6-5).

That raises the stakes for Sunday night, so Jackson's return would give Baltimore a big boost.