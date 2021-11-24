Cowboys Expect CeeDee Lamb to Play vs. Raiders Following Concussion vs. Chiefs

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expects CeeDee Lamb to play in Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders even though he suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I don’t know if we’ll have that finalized here or if it will be tomorrow. I can’t get you the exact timeline. ... He hasn’t missed a step on a short week. Just as we discussed on Monday, if he’s able to keep progressing through, we see him as available for the game,” McCarthy told reporters.

Lamb will have to pass an exam given by an independent neurologist in order to be cleared before the 4:30 p.m. ET Thanksgiving kickoff. It's a bit of a surprise that Lamb could gain clearance from doctors with the Cowboys playing on a short week, but McCarthy indicated the second-year wideout has already passed several stages of the NFL protocols.

The Cowboys will already be without Amari Cooper, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is ineligible to return until Week 13 because he is unvaccinated and tested positive for the virus, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Lamb leads the Cowboys in receptions (50), yards (740) and touchdowns (six) this season, taking over Cooper's role as WR1 in the offense.

If Lamb fails to clear protocols, Michael Gallup will move to the top of the depth chart while Cedrick Wilson stands to see an increase in action. Both will be involved in the offense with Cooper out of the lineup regardless.