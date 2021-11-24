Fantasy Alert: Ezekiel Elliott Thinks Cowboys Run Game Will Be Emphasized vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is anticipating a significant workload when his team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders in a Thanksgiving clash.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Elliott said: "I think running the football has to be important to us. I think it helps this offense. We're a better football team when we can run it well. I think it will be [a] point for us Thursday to get that run game going."

Zeke's comments came on the heels of a tough outing for himself and the Cowboys' running game in a 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Elliott, who missed some time during the road game with a knee injury before returning, finished with season lows of nine carries and 32 rushing yards.

The three-time Pro Bowler was outplayed by backup Tony Pollard, who carried seven times for 50 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards.

There was some question coming out of that game whether the 26-year-old would be ready for Thursday, but he tried to put the concerns to rest while speaking to David Helman of the Cowboys' official website Tuesday, saying: "It's football. You get hurt. You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

While quarterback Dak Prescott has largely been the driving force behind a Cowboys offense that ranks first in the NFL in total offense and third in scoring this season, Zeke has been productive as well.

The Ohio State product has rushed for 695 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which is his best average since 2018. He has also caught 32 passes for 204 yards and a score.

Zeke hasn't been a dominant force, though, which is contrary to what fantasy football managers were likely hoping for when they selected him in the first round.

Turkey Day could be a get-right game for Elliott, however, against a Raiders team that has lost two games in a row and appears to be sinking quickly.

The Raiders rank 29th in the NFL against the run this season, so there is every reason to believe the Cowboys will feed Zeke, especially if they can build an early lead as expected.