USC's Drake London Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Drake London has declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

The 6'5", 210-pound junior out of Moorpark, California, dominated the 2021 campaign with 88 catches, 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He amassed 130 or more yards in six of eight games.

London's season ended abruptly after he suffered a fractured right ankle upon being hit while scoring a six-yard touchdown during the second quarter of a 41-34 win over Arizona on Oct. 30. Medical personnel placed an air cast around his ankle before London was carted off the field.

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller provided an update two days later.

London also reached out to his fans that day on Twitter:

There simply wasn't a better wideout in college football over the first two months of the season, as Pro Football Focus noted:

The B/R NFL Scouting Department recognizes London's talents as well, listing him as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 wideout in the 2022 NFL draft class.

London's athleticism has enabled him to find success in other sports. He notably played basketball during his freshman year at USC, one season after averaging 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Moorpark High School during his senior campaign.

Now he'll look to light up the NFL on Sundays.