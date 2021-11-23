Johnny Manziel's Divorce from Bre Tiesi Finalized by California Judge

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel's divorce from model Bre Tiesi was finalized in a California court earlier in November, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

"We spoke with Bre, who said the two are 'still cool' with each other and speak often...and she wishes him nothing but the best," TMZ wrote.

Tiesi filed for divorce from Manziel in Dec. 2019, per TMZ. The couple started dating in 2016 and were married in 2018 before splitting one year later.

"This is all very, very personal and very sad," Manziel told TMZ in 2019 regarding the split.

"I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us, and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time."

"My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field."

At the time, Manziel was coming off a stint with the Memphis Express in the now-defunct AAF.

Tiesi also previously accused Manziel of infidelity.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"u been married? U been betrayed? I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f--k money and f--k u and every other loser on here," she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Manziel played the 2014 and 2015 seasons for the Browns before being released. The ex-Texas A&M star has since made sporadic appearances in the CFL, AAF and FCF.