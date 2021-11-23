Phillip Lindsay Reportedly Cut by Texans; Averaged 2.6 YPC with HOU

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have released running back Phillip Lindsay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Lindsay totaled 130 rushing yards and a touchdown on 50 carries for the Texans this season, adding three catches for 37 yards and a score. His 2.6 yards per attempt represented the worst mark of his career.

The 27-year-old appeared in just two offensive plays during Sunday's 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, finishing with one carry for negative-three yards.

Prior to his struggles in Houston, the 2018 undrafted free agent was a breakout performer during his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. He beat out the highly touted Royce Freeman for playing time before totaling 1,037 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

The former Colorado star continued the production in 2018 with 1,011 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, adding 35 receptions for 196 yards.

Though his playing time decreased in 2020 with the addition of Melvin Gordon III, Lindsay finished with 2,550 rushing yards across three seasons with the Broncos, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

The past production could make him a target on waivers, especially with notable injuries at the position around the league. The Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets could all be interested in a proven running back.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston traded leading rusher Mark Ingram II in October, leaving David Johnson as the top remaining player with 137 rushing yards and 198 receiving yards this season.

Rex Burkhead will also get plenty of work. He totaled 18 carries for 40 yards Sunday.

That might not be enough to help a Texans offense that ranks last in the NFL in rushing.