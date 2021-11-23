Colts' Jim Irsay Gave Buffalo Bills Fans Signed $100 Bills During Colts' Blowout Win

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

A group of Buffalo Bills fans in attendance for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts left disappointed but not empty-handed.

Colts owner Jim Irsay gave the group autographed $100 bills for being good sports as Indianapolis pulled off the 41-15 road upset over the Bills.

Irsay is no stranger to acts of generosity. He regularly gives away tickets to Colts home games on his Twitter account.

Many fans could take a lesson from Irsay and the group from Buffalo on acts of civility between rivals.