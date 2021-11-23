X

    Colts' Jim Irsay Gave Buffalo Bills Fans Signed $100 Bills During Colts' Blowout Win

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

    A group of Buffalo Bills fans in attendance for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts left disappointed but not empty-handed.

    Colts owner Jim Irsay gave the group autographed $100 bills for being good sports as Indianapolis pulled off the 41-15 road upset over the Bills.

    Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

    Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/FbvXdIzAM0">pic.twitter.com/FbvXdIzAM0</a>

    Irsay is no stranger to acts of generosity. He regularly gives away tickets to Colts home games on his Twitter account.

    Many fans could take a lesson from Irsay and the group from Buffalo on acts of civility between rivals.

