Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper: 'You Cannot Win Anything Individually'

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Amari Cooper's absence during Tuesday's radio appearance on Shan and RJ of 105.3 The Fan.

"Nobody is saying he isn't outstanding, but this is a classic case of how it can impact a team," Jones said. "At the end of the day, this is a team. You cannot win anything individually. ... The point is, it popped us. This did pop us."

Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is required to quarantine for 10 days because he is unvaccinated, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. After being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, Cooper missed Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he'll also miss Thursday's battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones said Tuesday that Cooper likely would have played Sunday if he was vaccinated.

