Joe Judge Says Giants Coaches Are to Blame for Blowout Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge laid the blame on the team's coaching staff following Monday's 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"You can put that down tonight. Got that? You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

The Giants are 3-7, and pressure is clearly mounting on Judge, a surprising hire a year ago who is just 9-17 over his first 26 games as a head coach.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett may be the first major change on the coaching staff. Judge refused to endorse Garrett staying on as coordinator after the game. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has led the Giants offense to a 30-point outing just once since taking the job in 2020.

Daniel Jones has also failed to develop into a quality NFL quarterback in the Judge-Garrett regime. Jones ranks 26th among qualifying quarterbacks in QBR and has thrown only 20 touchdowns in 24 games under Judge. His rookie campaign, which came before Judge's arrival, saw him throw 24 scores in 13 games.

It's fair to note that Jones has better offensive weapons around him now than he did in 2019, though the Giants have dealt with a fair share of injuries.

What's clear is something has to change and fast before the Giants have to hit the reset button.