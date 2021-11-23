Julian Edelman Reveals Tom Brady Tried to Recruit Him to Buccaneers in 2020

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman played for one team in his entire 12-year career. However, the former New England Patriots star revealed on the Manning brothers' broadcast of Monday Night Football that he was approached by former teammate Tom Brady to get out of Foxborough.

Edelman said that when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season, the quarterback asked him to join him in Florida. Edelman said he quickly denied the offer.

"He hit me up the first day he signed there," Edelman said. "He's like, 'You wanna come down?' And I was like 'uh, absolutely not.'"

