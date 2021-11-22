Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at Browns Fans Who Booed Him During Win vs. Lions

AP Photo/David Richard

Baker Mayfield didn't seem bothered by the fans who booed him during the Cleveland Browns' 13-10 home win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate," Mayfield told reporters Monday. "So I don't really care."

Mayfield has been dealing with injuries to his left shoulder, foot and knee that limited him the past few weeks, but he played every offensive snap for the Browns in the Week 11 win.

The quarterback also said he expects to start next Sunday against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens after avoiding any significant setbacks from the Lions game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.