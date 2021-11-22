X

    Video: Michigan's Blake Corum Donates Turkeys for Thanksgiving Using His NIL Money

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Al Goldis

    Michigan running back Blake Corum is giving back to the community, using his NIL money to donate turkeys in the city of Ypsilanti.

    angelique @chengelis

    Michigan running back Blake Corum used his NIL money to purchase turkeys distributed today in two Ypsilanti communities in what he calls “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks” <a href="https://t.co/bXSPKagiUS">pic.twitter.com/bXSPKagiUS</a>

    Supply chain issues have led to a massive rise in cost for turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving some families unable to afford the traditional bird. 

    Several athletes have been using NIL funds to give back to their communities throughout the 2021 season. It's unlikely that Corum will be the only player helping make the holidays better for lower-income families. 

