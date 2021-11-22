Randy Moss Once Sneaked into Tom Brady's Hotel to Say He Wanted to Play for Patriots

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The year is 2006. Randy Moss is miserable. His relationship with the Raiders, which seemed so new and exciting a year ago, was faltering. He had just languished through a game where his quarterback, Andrew Walter, threw for a grand total of 51 yards.

Enough was enough. Moss, in a story that seems scripted out of a scene from Ballers, hops onto a plane, sneaks into the Patriots' hotel room and tells Tom Brady he wants to be a Patriot.

"He said, 'Bro, I wanna play with you,'" Brady revealed in ESPN+'s The Man in the Arena docuseries.

While players on opposing teams often discuss playing together, it's not common that an opposing player would hop a plane for a clandestine meeting in the middle of a season.

Moss and Brady managed to keep that secret for a decade and a half. The wideout would get his wish for a trade to New England the following offseason, and the Patriots would embark on a historic 16-0 regular season. Moss scored more than double as many touchdowns in his first season with the Patriots (23) as he did in 29 games with the Raiders (11).