Randy Moss Once Sneaked into Tom Brady's Hotel to Say He Wanted to Play for Patriots

Randy Moss Once Sneaked into Tom Brady's Hotel to Say He Wanted to Play for PatriotsNovember 22, 2021
The year is 2006. Randy Moss is miserable. His relationship with the Raiders, which seemed so new and exciting a year ago, was faltering. He had just languished through a game where his quarterback, Andrew Walter, threw for a grand total of 51 yards.
Enough was enough. Moss, in a story that seems scripted out of a scene from Ballers, hops onto a plane, sneaks into the Patriots' hotel room and tells Tom Brady he wants to be a Patriot.
"He said, 'Bro, I wanna play with you,'" Brady revealed in ESPN+'s The Man in the Arena docuseries.
While players on opposing teams often discuss playing together, it's not common that an opposing player would hop a plane for a clandestine meeting in the middle of a season.
Moss and Brady managed to keep that secret for a decade and a half. The wideout would get his wish for a trade to New England the following offseason, and the Patriots would embark on a historic 16-0 regular season. Moss scored more than double as many touchdowns in his first season with the Patriots (23) as he did in 29 games with the Raiders (11).