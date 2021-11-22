Packers Release Statement on 'Terrible, Senseless Act' at Waukesha Christmas Parade

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers offered their condolences and support to the people of Waukesha County in Wisconsin after an SUV drove through a Christmas parade and caused multiple fatalities Sunday.

The Packers' statement read:

"Our thoughts are with the community of Waukesha this evening and those affected by the terrible, senseless act that took place at the holiday parade. We are grateful for the first responders and others who assisted the injured and comforted those in need. We share our condolences with those who lost loved ones. As a statewide community, we must all come together to support each other in these difficult times."

According to Alaa Elassar, Keith Allen and Joe Sutton of CNN, Police Chief Daniel P. Thompson said the SUV that drove through the parade route in Waukesha struck more than 20 people, leading to "some fatalities."

Thompson said authorities have a "person of interest" and recovered a suspect's vehicle.

Aurora Medical Center said it is treating 13 patients with three in critical condition, while Children's Wisconsin said it is treating 15 patients who were injured at the parade.