Patrick Mahomes After Cowboys Win: Chiefs Are 'Still Not Playing Our Best Football'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game Sunday with a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes still doesn't believe the team has played to its capabilities.

"We're still not playing our best football," the former MVP told reporters after the win.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.