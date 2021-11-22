X

    Patrick Mahomes After Cowboys Win: Chiefs Are 'Still Not Playing Our Best Football'

    Erin WalshNovember 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    The Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game Sunday with a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes still doesn't believe the team has played to its capabilities.

    "We're still not playing our best football," the former MVP told reporters after the win.

