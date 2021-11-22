Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Says He Re-Aggravated Knee Injury, but 'It's Feeling Better'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the only concern for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott limped to the sidelines during the first half with an apparent knee injury and missed a portion of the game before eventually returning.

"Just the same knee, the same knee injury I've been dealing with," Elliott told reporters after the loss. "It's feeling better, but I rolled up on it, and kind of hurt it. Overall, it's definitely getting better."

Kansas City bottled Elliott up to the tune of nine carries for 32 yards, though he added six catches for 36 yards.

His relatively quiet day was part of a poor overall offensive performance from the Cowboys, who failed to score a single touchdown on the way to the loss. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, and Dallas ultimately wasted a strong defensive performance.

The Cowboys prevented Patrick Mahomes from throwing for a single touchdown and held the Chiefs to just three points in the second half but still lost by double digits.

Part of the problem was the team's health, as Amari Cooper didn't play, Elliott missed some time and CeeDee Lamb was ruled out for the second half. That allowed the Chiefs to focus even more attention on Michael Gallup and prevent the typically potent Dallas offense from establishing a rhythm.

Fortunately for the NFC East squad, it is still in first place at 7-3.

In fact, the Cowboys are the only team in the entire division that is above .500 thanks in large part to a usually dominant offense. They are well on their way to a playoff performance if they can stay healthy, and Elliott's insistence his knee is "feeling better" is a major part of that.