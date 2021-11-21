Phil Mickelson: 'Great to See' Video of Tiger Woods Swinging Golf Club Again

AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File

On Sunday, Tiger Woods posted video of himself swinging a golf club, an encouraging sign for his recovery from leg injuries following a car crash in February.

Later on Sunday, Phil Mickelson said he was happy to see Woods getting some swings in again:

The 45-year-old Woods hasn't played since November 2020 at the Masters.

It's been unclear whether Woods would retire after his car crash or attempt a comeback, though Justin Thomas said earlier in November it would be the latter.

"I know that he's going to try," Thomas said during the No Laying Up podcast. "I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy who's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like, 'OK, I'm gonna give Augusta a try this year.' That's not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him."