Colts' Jonathan Taylor Discusses 5 TDs vs. Bills: 'They All Were My Favorite'

Jonathan Taylor doesn't like to play favorites.

"They all were my favorite," he told reporters when asked which of his five touchdowns he liked best from Sunday's 41-15 victory over the Buffalo Bills. "Anytime you can get into the end zone, it's a good day."

The Indianapolis Colts running back also thanked his offensive line and defense for helping in the incredible performance:

Taylor finished with 185 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries while adding 19 yards and another touchdown on three catches. It was a performance fantasy football managers dream of, as the Wisconsin product carried an offense that had just 106 passing yards.

Buffalo's defensive front had no answers for the holes the Colts offensive line created, and Taylor took full advantage with his physical running style between the tackles and ability to break free with even the smallest glimmer of daylight.

It was more of the same for the potential MVP candidate, who has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each of his team's last eight games. He has also gone over 100 rushing yards in six of his last eight games and is quickly becoming the best running back in the league with Derrick Henry currently sidelined by injury.

Indianapolis has also won three in a row with Taylor leading the way and is now 6-5 and moving toward playoff positioning.

It is still two games behind the 8-3 Tennessee Titans in the AFC South but closed in on the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers in the race for the final wild-card spot.

If Taylor continues to run like he has of late, the Colts will be a factor in the AFC playoff picture.