Report: Magic's Cole Anthony Out Indefinitely After Suffering Oblique Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is reportedly dealing with an oblique injury that could cause him to miss some time.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony is set to undergo further evaluation, at which point a timetable for his return will be determined.

The 22-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists through four games so far in 2022-23.

Anthony is coming off a breakout second season in the NBA, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

There are still questions about his efficiency and consistency, but Anthony continues to show the explosiveness and scoring ability that turned heads in high school and in college at North Carolina.

The only thing that has slowed him down so far is injuries.

Anthony missed six games because of an ankle injury suffered last November, while another sprained ankle cost him time in December and January. In 2020-21, a shoulder injury kept Anthony off the court for nearly two months. He appeared in just 47 games as a rookie, averaging 12.9 points per game.

Though he has proved he can be a difference-maker when healthy, durability has become a significant concern for the Magic.

Orlando is also currently without guard Jalen Suggs due to an ankle sprain, meaning Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton should see increased playing time until Anthony and Suggs are healthy enough to return.