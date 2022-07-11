4-Star DL Jason Moore Commits to Ohio State Over Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State

Photo credit: 247Sports

Ohio State added a top defensive prospect for the 2023 class with Sunday's commitment from Jason Moore.

He explained his decision to ESPN's Blake Baumgartner.

"I'd say just being out there in that environment," Moore said, per Baumgartner. "I just felt real comfortable with everybody. I felt like it's an environment where I'll be pushed to be the best version of myself on and off the field. That's really the main thing."

Baumgartner noted Moore chose Ohio State over Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Moore is considered the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 53 overall player in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Buckeyes currently have the top-ranked recruiting class for 2023, per 247Sports, with two 5-star recruits and 14 4-star recruits already committed.

The 6'6", 255-pound Moore has great size for the position and is still scratching the surface of his ability.

"His ceiling is so high," high school defensive coordinator Will Weathers said after Moore's sophomore year, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "He's good with his hands, he's very strong, he can run and jump. I think he's going to be real dominant and one of the best coming out."

The DeMatha product was also a standout in basketball, playing varsity in both sports from his freshman season. He stopped playing hoops ahead of his junior year to concentrate on football.

Moore still clearly has loads of athleticism for his position and can continue improving as he gets more experience on the gridiron.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native selected the Buckeyes, giving the team someone who could make a huge impact down the line.

The coaching staff might bring him along slowly as he builds up enough muscle to handle every-down work on the defensive line. Moore still has all-conference upside as he tries to help Ohio State continue to contend in the Big Ten.