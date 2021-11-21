AEW's Jake Hager Denies Contract Signed for Grappling Match vs. UFC Legend Jon Jones

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

AEW's Jake Hager denied a deal has been set for him to take on Jon Jones in a grappling match.

Jones tweeted Saturday that he was in agreement with Hager for a December bout for Fury Grappling. Hager quickly clarified he hadn't signed, though he left the window open for a match if the "terms are right."

Hager was an All-American amateur wrestler at Oklahoma before embarking on a pro wrestling career with WWE and AEW. He's also posted a 3-0 (1) record in MMA with Bellator.

Jones is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history but has not fought for the promotion since February 2020 due to a pay dispute and legal issues.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).