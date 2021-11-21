X

    AEW's Jake Hager Denies Contract Signed for Grappling Match vs. UFC Legend Jon Jones

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2021

    AEW's Jake Hager denied a deal has been set for him to take on Jon Jones in a grappling match.

    Jones tweeted Saturday that he was in agreement with Hager for a December bout for Fury Grappling. Hager quickly clarified he hadn't signed, though he left the window open for a match if the "terms are right."

    Jake Hager @RealJakeHager

    First of all it’s <a href="https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEWonTNT</a> and undefeated <a href="https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BellatorMMA</a> heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. <a href="https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj">https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj</a>

    Hager was an All-American amateur wrestler at Oklahoma before embarking on a pro wrestling career with WWE and AEW. He's also posted a 3-0 (1) record in MMA with Bellator. 

    Jones is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history but has not fought for the promotion since February 2020 due to a pay dispute and legal issues. 

