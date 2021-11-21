AEW's Jake Hager Denies Contract Signed for Grappling Match vs. UFC Legend Jon Jones

AEW's Jake Hager Denies Contract Signed for Grappling Match vs. UFC Legend Jon JonesNovember 22, 2021
AEW's Jake Hager denied a deal has been set for him to take on Jon Jones in a grappling match.
Jones tweeted Saturday that he was in agreement with Hager for a December bout for Fury Grappling. Hager quickly clarified he hadn't signed, though he left the window open for a match if the "terms are right."
Jake Hager @RealJakeHager
First of all it’s <a href="https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEWonTNT</a> and undefeated <a href="https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BellatorMMA</a> heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. <a href="https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj">https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj</a>
Hager was an All-American amateur wrestler at Oklahoma before embarking on a pro wrestling career with WWE and AEW. He's also posted a 3-0 (1) record in MMA with Bellator.
Jones is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history but has not fought for the promotion since February 2020 due to a pay dispute and legal issues.
