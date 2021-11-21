Bob Arum Mentions Errol Spence, Josh Taylor as Terence Crawford's Next Possible Fight

AP Photo/Chase Stevens

Terence Crawford remained the WBO welterweight champion Saturday night, defeating Shawn Porter by 10th-round TKO in the most impressive win of his career.

After the bout, promoter Bob Arum—technically no longer Crawford's promoter after Crawford's contract with Top Rank expired following Saturday's win—said he could see the champion potentially taking on Errol Spence and Josh Taylor in the future:

One thing is for certain—Crawford (38-0) clearly wants a promoter who can get him a fight with Spence.

"I'm pretty sure my decision is made already," he told reporters regarding his future, or lack thereof, with Top Rank. "Bob [Arum] couldn't secure me the Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he going to secure me the Spence fight when I'm not with him? I'm moving forward with my career now."

Spence is currently ESPN's No. 2 ranked welterweight, behind Crawford. A matchup between the two is what every boxing fan wants to see.