Rex Ryan Says He's a Fan of Jets' Robert Saleh After Talking to Him Following Diss

ESPN analyst Rex Ryan has a new-found respect for New York Jets coach Robert Saleh after a recent public back-and-forth.

The two spoke privately, and Ryan came away impressed, as he explained on Sunday NFL Countdown (via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk):

"I was blown away by the guy. He's got a direction for this football team. I’m telling you, Jets fans, the more I talked to him, the more impressed I was with Robert Saleh. I became a fan of his. Taking my call and all that speaks volumes about him. But it was more about, we put that stuff behind us. But it was about the future of this team, and I’m just telling you something, this guy’s got a great plan and I think they got it right."

The Jets are 2-7 in Saleh's first season as a head coach. Ryan coached New York for six seasons from 2009-14, accumulating a 46-50 record while twice leading the team to the AFC Championship Game.

New York has not returned to the playoffs since 2010.

