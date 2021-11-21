X

    Tiger Woods Shares Video Hitting on Range, Says He's 'Making Progress' for Return

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2021

    Tiger Woods is officially getting back into the swing of things.

    The 15-time major champion shared a video of him swinging a club Sunday, the first known video of him on a golf course since his February car accident that led to severe leg injuries.

    Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

    Making progress <a href="https://t.co/sVQkxEHJmq">pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmq</a>

    Woods has not played competitive golf since the 2020 Masters Tournament last November. He underwent a fifth back operation in December and then was involved in a one-car accident two months later that led to him suffering compound fractures in both of his legs and other non-life-threatening injuries.

    Woods was wearing a compression sock on his right leg in the video, which is meant to stimulate blood flow to the area. 

    It's unclear whether Woods will ever play professional golf again, but it appears he's going to give a comeback a shot. 

