Trevor Lawerence Rumors: Jaguars Having 'Strong Debate' on How to Best Develop QB

After Trevor Lawrence has struggled to start his rookie season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still determining how to best handle the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there is a "strong debate within that organization" about how to get the most out of him.

Some have reportedly suggested using more "simplified RPOs [run-pass option]" that he ran successfully at Clemson, but increased running would also create a larger risk of injury. The Jaguars are especially cautious after 2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL during his rookie season last year.

Something still needs to change with Lawrence after he's registered just eight passing touchdowns with nine interceptions through nine games in the NFL, producing a 72.1 quarterback rating.

The 22-year-old has a 34.8 Total QBR, which ranks 29th of 33 qualified QBs.

Though it's too soon to panic, Lawrence has seemingly not improved over the course of his first season. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in his last two games, while he finished just 16-of-35 passing in the team's latest loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

A change in strategy could allow Lawrence to use his legs more, as he did in Clemson when he totaled 766 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. So far in the NFL, he has just 169 rushing yards and two scores.

After a 2-7 start to the season with an offense that ranks second-to-last in points per game, it could be time to try something different.