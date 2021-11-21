Justin Fields Rumors: QB Praised; Bears Players Feeding off Rookie's Confidence

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Justin Fields' rookie season has seen some incredible lows, but the Chicago Bears quarterback is starting to put things together.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network spoke to people connected to the Bears, who praised Fields' development over his last few games—particularly in clutch situations.

"When he's in the game in that moment, guys just feel something good is about to happen," one source said. "Then when he has those moments in back-to-back weeks, it's like, 'Holy (cow). This is awesome.' And the whole team feels it, too."

Fields has thrown for 1,282 yards and four touchdowns against eight interceptions this season, leading the Bears to a 2-5 record in his starts. He ranks at or near the bottom in every major quarterback metric thanks to some particularly dreadful starts at the beginning of his time as a starter.

The Ohio State product has improved recently in large part because of an increased workload as a runner. He has at least 38 yards rushing in each of his last four starts.

Bears players have reportedly fed off Fields' increasing confidence, and the team appears motivated for a strong second half coming off a Week 10 bye. The Bears host a Baltimore Ravens team Sunday that could be without Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with an undisclosed non-COVID illness.

Chicago then has a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving game against the winless Lions.