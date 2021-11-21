Tom Brady: Bucs Must Get 'Back to Playing the Way We’re Capable of' vs. Giants

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After back-to-back losses, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they meet the New York Giants on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Saturday that Monday's game will be a challenge, but the Bucs need to be ready and must get back to competing at a high level.

"I think we have to change it, and I think winning football is about doing the right thing as often as possible," Brady said. "Everyone being on the same page, great communication and just giving the best effort as possible on every play. Things aren't always going to be perfect out there, but you have to have as few as mistakes as possible. I think there's a real urgency for us to have it right. We played this opponent last year, and they gave us a big challenge. I think they're very talented offensively. They have a lot of good talent on their D-line, especially. It's going to be a big challenge for us, and we have to get back to playing the way we're capable of playing."

