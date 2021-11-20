Bryce Young Breaks Alabama Single-Game Passing Yards Record Against Arkansas

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young broke the Crimson Tide's single-game passing-yard mark on Saturday against Arkansas.

Young earned the record after hitting Slade Bolden with a 27-yard completion early in the fourth quarter, giving him 488 on the evening at the time.

Scott Hunter held the previous record with 484 passing yards against Auburn in a 49-26 loss on Nov. 29, 1969.

The 20-year-old Heisman Trophy candidate entered the Arkansas matchup completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns (three interceptions) and 9.3 yards per attempt.

The 9-1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1 SEC) also entered the matchup No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.