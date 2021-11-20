X

    Bryce Young Breaks Alabama Single-Game Passing Yards Record Against Arkansas

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

    Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young broke the Crimson Tide's single-game passing-yard mark on Saturday against Arkansas.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryce Young breaks the Alabama single-game passing yards record against Arkansas 👏<br><br>The previous record was set all the way back in 1969 😳 <a href="https://t.co/ALRjZ0zlFz">pic.twitter.com/ALRjZ0zlFz</a>

    Young earned the record after hitting Slade Bolden with a 27-yard completion early in the fourth quarter, giving him 488 on the evening at the time.

    Scott Hunter held the previous record with 484 passing yards against Auburn in a 49-26 loss on Nov. 29, 1969.

    The 20-year-old Heisman Trophy candidate entered the Arkansas matchup completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns (three interceptions) and 9.3 yards per attempt.

    The 9-1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1 SEC) also entered the matchup No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!