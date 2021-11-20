Rashod Bateman, Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After Marquise Brown Injury

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

With Marquise Brown ruled out by the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears with a thigh injury, fantasy football players in need of wideouts are scrambling to the waiver wire to identify potential replacements.

Let's go over a few targets you should have on your radar.

First, you can stick with Baltimore's roster and consider rookie wideout Rashod Bateman. While he missed the beginning of the season with a groin injury, he's been very solid when healthy, catching 18 passes for 241 yards in four games. He's averaging a solid seven targets per game, so he's already an important part of the Ravens offense.

The scary thing about prioritizing Bateman, however, is that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable with an illness. If Jackson couldn't go, Tyler Huntley would get his first NFL start at quarterback. From a fantasy perspective, that would be a worrying situation for Bateman.

Chances are, Jackson will play. But Bateman doesn't come without his risks.

A safer choice is Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup, who should be in line for plenty of targets in the team's high-flying offense with Amari Cooper reportedly out for two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gallup missed seven games with calf issues this year, and in his two games (seven catches for 78 yards and 12 targets) he didn't exactly light the world on fire. But Gallup is a talented player (1,107 receiving yards and six scores in 2019, 843 receiving yards and five scores in 2020) who has played third fiddle in the Dallas passing game the past two seasons behind Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

With a bigger target share likely coming for the next two weeks, he could be a very savvy pickup for your team.

Another interesting option in your league is Kenny Golladay if he's been dropped amid a season of injuries and disappointing production. He's been a huge bust in his first season in New York, but he's still the player who caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, which at the time was his second straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Injuries limited him to five games last year, and he's never seemed to find a rhythm with Daniel Jones this season. But if you're looking for a boom-or-bust option, Golladay's past production makes him intriguing.

Finally, Darnell Mooney is worth a look. In PPR leagues he has five double-digit weeks, and he made serious noise in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 15-yard rushing score.

Allen Robinson II is the bigger name in Chicago's passing game, but Mooney has been the better player this year.