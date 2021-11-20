Eagles Rumors: Avonte Maddox Lands 3-Year, $22.5M Contract After Dallas Goedert Deal

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Philadelphia Eagles and cornerback Avonte Maddox reportedly reached an agreement Saturday on a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension through the 2024 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported full details of the deal, which comes one day after the Eagles signed tight end Dallas Goedert to a four-year, $59 million extension:

Maddox is playing the final season of the four-year rookie contract he signed after Philadelphia selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

The 25-year-old University of Pittsburgh product is putting together the best statistical season of his career with 48 total tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception across 10 appearances during the Eagles' 4-6 start.

Perhaps it's no surprise he's shown improvement since moving inside to the slot this year after some up-and-down campaigns playing on the outside. The offseason arrival of fellow corner Steven Nelson in free agency to start opposite Darius Slay allowed for the switch to the nickel role.

Most teams use a nickel package as their base defense in the pass-happy NFL, so the change hasn't impacted his playing time much—he's played 63 percent of the Eagles' defense snaps this year after averaging 69 percent over his first three seasons.

"You want someone who can move around on the inside on those quick receivers other than linebackers and things like that," Maddox told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia in early November. "Nickel is definitely evolving, and as the years come, I feel like it'll just keep getting better and better."

In all, the Detroit native has recorded 170 total tackles, 21 passes defended and three interceptions in 45 career games.

With two key extensions now in place, the Eagles can shift focus toward trying to make a second-half surge toward playoff contention.

They do have a favorable schedule down the stretch and four straight divisional games to finish the regular season after their Week 14 bye, so it's impossible to count Philly out despite its sluggish start.

Next up is a clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that could have lasting NFC wild-card implications.