5-Star QB Prospect Dante Moore Commits to Oregon over Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M

Sam Webb, 247Sports.com

Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School in Detroit, committed to Oregon on Friday.

Moore made the announcement on ESPN's SportsCenter and chose Oregon over several other high-profile schools, including LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Moore is considered the No. 12 prospect from the Class of 2023, the No. 4 quarterback and the top overall prospect in the state of Michigan, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Allen Trieu of the recruiting website noted that Moore has played well during "clutch situations in big games" and "does not appear to rattle easily" in his scouting report on the young quarterback:

"Stands in against the rush and will deliver throws while taking hits. Does a nice job of reading coverages and does well throwing into windows against zone coverages. Throws with good touch down the field. Can fire it in there when he needs to. Has good arm strength but maybe not a big big cannon. Solid athlete who has added more mobility to his game as the years have gone on, but is not likely to be a big threat as a designed runner, but can do a little bit of that if needed. Physical traits are solid to good, but it is his intangible traits that are elite. Works extremely hard and that total package projects him to be a multi-year college starter and someone who can be an early draft choice."

Watch Moore in action and it becomes clear that he can make just about any throw asked of him.

The Ducks are putting together a solid 2023 recruiting class, and Moore is the crown jewel. He's the first quarterback Oregon has added in this recruiting cycle and will have a real shot at being the long-term replacement for transfer Bo Nix.

Dan Lanning just landed his first signature recruit.