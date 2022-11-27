Rams WR Allen Robinson Reportedly 'Not Likely' to Play vs. Chiefs with Foot Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is reportedly unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

Robinson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Rams in March after spending the last four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

In 10 games this season, Robinson has caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson has dealt with injuries at points throughout his eight-year career. He missed most of the 2017 season with a torn ACL and missed time during the 2018 campaign with groin and rib ailments.

However, the 29-year-old has been durable throughout the previous three seasons, appearing in all 16 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He caught 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns in those years.

Robinson was inconsistent in 2021, though, catching just 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Despite Robinson joining star Cooper Kupp on the sidelines, the Rams still have plenty of receivers to rely on, including Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Ben Skowronek.