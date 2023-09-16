Browns' Amari Cooper Unlikely to Play vs. Steelers After Aggravating Groin Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is a surprise late addition to the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, reported Sunday morning that Cooper is unlikely to play.

Head coach Kevin Seifert told reporters on Saturday that Cooper "aggravated" his groin during Saturday's workout and will be listed as questionable. He left the field and was examined by the training staff before the practice session ended.

Cooper was listed on the official injury report earlier this week only because he got a rest day on Thursday. He was back as a full practice participant on Friday.

The Dallas Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns in March in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks.

When healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler is one of Cleveland's top targets alongside Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore. In 17 games last season, he caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. It was the third time in the last four seasons that he posted 1,000-plus receiving yards.

During the 2021 campaign, his last with the Cowboys, he had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. In 2020, the 29-year-old caught 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns, which marked his fifth 1,000-plus yard season.

It should also be noted that Cooper has been quite durable throughout his seven-year career, appearing in at least 14 games in each of his first eight seasons.

Even when Cooper misses time with injury, the Browns can rely on Peoples-Jones, Moore and David Bell. In addition, Cleveland can rely on running back Nick Chubb more heavily after he ran for 106 yards last week.

The Browns opened the season with an impressive 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Cooper only had 37 yards on three receptions in that game.