Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown's Alleged Fake Vaccine Card: I Don't Think It's a Story

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stood by Antonio Brown on Friday, telling reporters he does not believe the wide receiver obtained and submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

"We did our due diligence," Arians said Friday. "The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don't think it's a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game."

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday Brown's former live-in chef Steven Ruiz accused him of obtaining a fake vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols, adding that he was asked by the wide receiver's girlfriend to procure such documents.

Ruiz was unable to find fake cards but, right before training camp began, Brown allegedly showed his former chef the fake cards he purchased for himself and his girlfriend, Cydney Moreau.

Ruiz no longer works for Brown because Ruiz says he is owed $10,000 by the wide receiver. He also alleged on Friday that Brown obtained a fake card from a Buccaneers teammate, telling ESPN:

"He got them from another player who was selling them," said Ruiz, who declined to name the player. "That player came over to the house multiple times. He had to get another copy of [Brown's girlfriend's] vaccine card because they got her birthday wrong on the first one."

Brown's attorney, Sean Burstyn, denied that the 33-year-old obtained a fake vaccination card, saying, “If Antonio’s doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch.”

The Buccaneers also released a statement saying they did not spot any irregularities in Brown's documents:

The NFL, meanwhile, is reportedly looking into the matter. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio they were "aware" of the report and have been in contact with the Buccaneers.

Arians told reporters earlier in the season that the Bucs were 100 percent vaccinated. Despite the team's vaccination status, Brown still tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season and returned after missing just one game.

Brown has not played for the Bucs since a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle sprain. He returned to practice Thursday, but his status for Monday's game against the New York Giants is unclear.