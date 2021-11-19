Tim Patrick, Broncos Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30 Million Contract Extension

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Tim Patrick have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension ($34.5 million max value) with $18.5 million guaranteed, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Patrick, who will turn 28 years old on Tuesday, has caught 37 passes for 523 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

