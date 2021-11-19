Cricketer Alex Hales Apologizes for Wearing Blackface at 2009 Costume Party

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

On Friday, English cricketer Alex Hales apologized for wearing blackface while dressing up as rapper Tupac Shakur at a costume party in 2009.

"The theme was musicians and Tupac is, was and always will be my favorite musician, so I went as him," he said in a recorded statement. "Obviously, I realize this is incredibly disrespectful and I want to apologize for the offense this has no doubt caused. It was incredibly reckless and foolish on my behalf and I apologize for that, and apologize to the club for the embarrassment it would have caused them."

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who accused Yorkshire County Cricket Club of institutional racism this week and outlined over 40 instances of racism and bullying, told the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee that Hales had named his dog "Kevin" because the dog is black and former English cricketer Gary Ballance used the name as a slur to describe Black people.

Rafiq said it was "an open secret in the England dressing room" that Hayes named his dog for those reasons. Hayes denied the accusations.

"I deplore all forms of racism and discrimination," he said in his statement.

Rafiq made his own apology Thursday for antisemitic comments he made in 2011.

Hales' club, Nottinghamshire, released a statement regarding the blackface photo.

"Alex is currently in Australia ahead of the Big Bash League and is due to return to Nottinghamshire in the new year to prepare for his commitment to the club in the T20 Blast," it read. "Alex will be subject to the club's established disciplinary process and has indicated his willingness to participate in the investigation."