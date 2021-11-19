Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Activated off of COVID List by Browns Ahead of Lions Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they've activated Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both running backs sat out last week's 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots but will be eligible to play in Sunday's Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.

Chubb ranks third in the NFL with 721 rushing yards despite missing three of the Browns' 10 games. He previously missed two contests with a calf injury.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is tied with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the league lead in rushing yards per attempt (6.0) among qualified rushers, and he's found the end zone six times in his seven appearances.

Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt suggested Thursday the team might cap Chubb's workload when he initially returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"Guys come off the COVID list and play all the time across the league, so if he's available, I'm sure we'll be very smart with how we handle his carries," Van Pelt told reporters. "But he's obviously a big part of what we do offensively."

That could lead to more playing time for Felton and D'Ernest Johnson as part of a committee approach.

Johnson handled 88 percent of the offensive snaps against the Patriots and performed well despite the blowout loss, tallying 99 yards on 19 carries (5.2 YPC) and seven catches for 58 yards.

"D'Ernest—maybe I sound like a broken record—every time he's out there, he comes through for us," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think that is an indication of the type of teammate he is because he prepares so hard. Whether you want him to play 30 snaps on special teams or carry the ball 30 times, he is going to be ready to go."

Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield could be trending toward a questionable tag for Sunday's clash with the Lions as he works to overcome shoulder, foot and knee injuries. He missed practice Wednesday before returning for a limited session Thursday.

"This is probably the most beat-up I've ever been in my career," Mayfield said. "It's not like it's one particular thing. It's multiple."

Although so far there's no indication he's going to sit out against Detroit, the team's offense would become even more run-heavy if that happens. Case Keenum is the team's backup quarterback.

Beating the Lions (0-8-1) is crucial for Cleveland (5-5), which faces a tricky schedule down the stretch in its effort to either win the AFC North or earn a wild-card berth for the playoffs.