Russell Wilson Says 'Urgency Is High' for Seahawks After 3-6 Start

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said "urgency is high" as the team attempts to fight back into the NFC playoff picture after a 3-6 start to the 2021 season.

Wilson told reporters Thursday the key is trying to not look too far ahead as they prepare for another tough game against the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) on Sunday:

"I think the urgency is high, but it's also poised. At the end of the day, you play one game at a time. You match up, you get ready to roll. You can't worry about anything else. Tomorrow is going to come, and you've just got to focus on today. I think the best thing we can do is just continue to grow as players, continue to grow as a team, continue to grow in the midst of the little things, and then just focus on the fundamentals throughout the game, throughout the week, and just do that. The rest will handle itself."

The eight-time Pro Bowler returned from a three-game absence (finger injury) in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but the offense looked totally out of sync in a 17-0 road loss.

Seattle tallied just 208 total yards of offense and turned the ball over twice, letting a winnable game slip through its fingers. Green Bay led just 3-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Wilson explained it's important for the offense to get rolling again to help support a defense that's allowed just 37 points over the past three games combined:

"We have great confidence, a lot of great players. If we can make all three parts click at the same time. Sometimes we're on, on offense in the first quarter maybe and off in the second or vice versa. Defense has been rolling the past few weeks. If we can marry all that up together, special teams has been doing really good throughout the year. We've got great players on that side of the ball. We can do it. We really believe that. We know what we're capable of, now we've got to show it and make it happen. We can't hope and wish, we've got to do. I think that's the thing we're looking forward to."

The Seahawks' remaining games leave the door open for a second-half surge toward the postseason. Their strength of schedule moving forward ranks 24th in the league, according to ESPN, and it'll look even more favorable after Sunday's clash with the Cardinals is out of the way.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As it stands, the Carolina Panthers hold the NFC's last playoff spot at 5-5. While it's possible a team could sneak into the postseason at 8-9 as part of the new 17-game schedule, more likely it's going to take at least a 9-8 mark to clinch a berth.

For Wilson and Co., that means they probably must go at least 6-2 over their final eight games to earn a spot. It's possible given the schedule on the horizon, but the margin for error is growing thin.

Turning the campaign around begins with getting the offense, which scored at least 28 points in three of the team's first four games, back on track.