Texans QB Jeff Driskel Moving to TE Ahead of Game vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel is pulling a Tim Tebow.

Texans tight ends coach Andy Bischoff told reporters Thursday that Driskel is making the switch to tight end, adding that the 28-year-old is "a rare athlete." Houston believes Driskel has "the speed and size" to successfully make the switch.

Bischoff also told reporters Driskel could contribute on special teams but wouldn't predict when the former sixth-round pick would be active.

"We're more looking at this as a developmental process," he said.

Bischoff added that Driskel is in the tight end room full time and is also in special teams meetings. The decision was sparked in a meeting between Bischoff, head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio.

In 15 career games, Driskel has 53 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus also noted he has just one six-yard catch in his NFL career.

The former Florida and Louisiana Tech product is 1-8 as a quarterback, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

It's unclear how well Driskel will do with the move. Tebow's experiment at tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the summer failed miserably, and he's also considered very athletic, having also played in the New York Mets minor league system.

Driskel was never going to make it in Houston's system as a quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills. He stands more a chance as a tight end as the Texans only have Pharoah Brown, Jordan Akins, Brevin Jordan and Antony Auclair at the position.

Houston's tight ends have combined for just 382 yards and two touchdowns this season, so it's really no surprise the Texans are willing to give Driskel a shot. However, if he is unable to successfully transition, the franchise might decide to move on as he's playing on a one-year deal.