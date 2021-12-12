Report: Titans' Derrick Henry 'in Line to Return for' Playoffs amid Injury Rehab

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is reportedly on track to be available for the playoffs or the end of the regular season as he recovers from a right foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team is encouraged by Henry's progress, though no formal timetable has been set after surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in early November.

The 27-year-old had been durable through his first five years with the Titans, missing just two games before this season. He has been nearly unstoppable over the last three seasons, winning a pair of rushing titles and rushing for more than 2,000 yards in 2020.

Henry entered 2021 with high expectations after joining the 2,000-yard club, which includes seven other running backs, last year. In eight games before being sidelined, he rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries.

With the Alabama product out, the Titans have primarily relied on D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard. The team previously signed and later released Adrian Peterson, who has since joined the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans are 8-4 on the season and in first place in the AFC South, and they'll take the field Sunday versus the 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars.