Packers' Davante Adams Says Vikings' Justin Jefferson Reminds Him of 6-Year NFL Vet

AP Photo/Morry Gash

It took Davante Adams three seasons to turn into Aaron Rodgers' favorite target. Justin Jefferson did the same for Kirk Cousins less than two years into his career, and Adams says he sees a star when watching the Viking receiver work.

"I see a six-year vet when I watch him play," Adams told reporters of Jefferson. "He reminds me of, I don't even know how to...I haven't seen anybody come in in a while and play like the way that he's playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. 'Cause I wasn't playing that fast in my first and second year.

"Last year, he already looked like he'd been playing for four years at that point, so he's kind of aging like a dog right now, and I mean in its purest form because he's a dog out there and I respect what he's doing and it's really fun to watch. I truly hope that it doesn't look like what's it's been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it's definitely fun to watch."

Jefferson made the Pro Bowl and set an NFL rookie receiving record with 1,400 yards in 2020 and picked up right where he left off this season. He's hauled in 55 passes for 775 yards and four touchdowns over the Vikings' first nine games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adams didn't top the 1,000-yard mark until his fifth NFL season and is still yet to reach 1,400 yards through the air. While most would still rank Adams as the better overall receiver, the margin isn't much, and Jefferson appears destined to be among the game's best for the next decade.