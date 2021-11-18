Bobby Wagner Reveals Advice to DK Metcalf After Ejection in Seahawks' Loss to Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he spoke with DK Metcalf about controlling his emotions after the wide receiver was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Wagner, 31, was shown on the sideline trying to deliver a message to Metcalf, 23, after his fourth-quarter ejection, but the wideout didn't appear too pleased about the conversation.

The seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker joked, "Yeah, I'm older than him," when recalling the tense discussion Wednesday and explained his overall message to his teammate, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:

"I just was talking to him wanting him to understand that this moment was bigger than it needed to be. That's really all it is. I've been around a lot of passionate people, like 'Sherm' (Richard Sherman) and Kam [Chancellor]. Sometimes the camera caught it, sometimes it didn't.

"This is a passionate game, a game played with a lot of emotions, and sometimes you need a person to bring you back in."

Wagner also warned Metcalf that emotional outbursts, even if they come from a place of competitive fire, can be misconstrued by those on the outside. He used Sherman's infamous interview with Fox Sports' Erin Andrews after the 2013 NFC Championship Game, where he referred to the San Francisco 49ers' Michael Crabtee as a "sorry receiver," as an example:

"I think it's very similar to Sherm. After Sherm made that play, everybody was looking and watching and they created this narrative that Sherm was this angry player that none of his teammates liked. But if you spoke with every teammate and you spoke with every person—and I'm pretty sure you guys (reporters) would share the same sentiment—he was an amazing person, a caring person, a thoughtful person.

"So that's just kind of the message [to Metcalf]. To control your narrative."

For his part, Metcalf provided a simple explanation for the frustration: "I'm tired of losing."

The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 with their loss to the Packers and they face another tough test Sunday when they welcome the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) to Lumen Field.

Seattle's remaining slate is more favorable after facing the Cards—ESPN's Football Power Index ranks its remaining strength of schedule 25th in the NFL—but its margin for error is already getting thin.

Metcalf will play a crucial role in determining whether the Seahawks can make a late push toward the playoffs, so Wagner decided it was the right time to provide some mentorship.