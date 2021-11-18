HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2021: Best Colts Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 1

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The first-ever midseason edition of HBO's Hard Knocks premiered Wednesday, with the series taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts.

This edition picked up after the Colts moved to 4-5 following their 45-30 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 4.

The episode opened with a recap of how the Colts got here, with highlights including running back Jonathan Taylor's excellent season and lowlights such as Indianapolis' blown leads against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

The biggest focus of the first episode was on quarterback Carson Wentz and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Head coach Frank Reich talking about the connection he and Wentz have had since the 2016 predraft process, when Reich was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator.

The two men bonded over their Christian faith and specifically a Bible verse, 1 Peter 3:15. Reich recited it to Wentz during a predraft meeting, and the former North Dakota State star happened to have it on his cellphone screensaver.

Reich became the Colts' coach in 2018 and took Wentz along with him in 2021 after the Eagles decided to make Jalen Hurts their QB1.

Elsewhere, Wentz and his wife, Madison, welcomed their second daughter (Hudson Rose). NFL Films caught up with the couple and their first daughter, Hadley, at home in the days leading up to the team's Sunday matchup at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As noted in news reports last week and again during Hard Knocks, the plan was for Wentz to play against the Jags even if the baby was born Sunday. She was not, and Hudson was born Tuesday after induced labor.

Seven Colt players were expecting children at the time, and that doesn't include punter Rigoberto Sanchez, whose wife Cynthia gave birth recently.

This episode also featured a pair of gender reveals, as center Ryan Kelly with wife Emma and guard Mark Glowinski with wife Alexis had theirs on the Lucas Oil Stadium field. The Jumbotron above the field revealed that both couples would be having girls.

This episode also took a look at the heart and soul of the Colts defense (and team) in Leonard, who was shown arriving at the facility:

Leonard got banged up during the Jags game, which naturally worried his wife, Kayla, who was at the game. Thankfully, Leonard was OK, and he was shown hanging out with Kayla and his two children postgame.

Leonard is listed on this week's injury report with ankle and hand injuries, and he did not practice Wednesday.

However, he sounded like a player ready to roll Sunday after he told the cameras he was going to watch film of their next opponent, the Buffalo Bills, that evening.

Other highlights included team owner Jim Irsay leading the Colts in a rendition of Queen's "We Will Rock You" after their win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor's Fox NFL cartoon was also up for discussion.

This Hard Knocks series will air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET until the week after the Colts' season is complete.

Next week's episode will feature the team's big road showdown at the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, who took down the Colts 27-24 in the AFC Wild Card Round last year.