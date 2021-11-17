Baker Mayfield on Scheduled Execution of Julius Jones: 'Hopefully God Can Intervene'

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was emotional Wednesday discussing Julius Jones, a death row inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday in Oklahoma.

"That's not something that's easy to talk about," Mayfield told reporters. "Been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it's tough to think about. Tried and tried. It's a shame it's gotten this far. We're 24 hours away. It's tough. You know, hopefully God can intervene and handle it correctly and do the things He needs to do."

Jones was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, but he has maintained his innocence for more than two decades. Earlier this month, Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant Jones clemency and spare his life, per Sean Murphy of the Associated Press.

Several members of the panel doubt the evidence that led to his conviction.

The case has gotten national attention with several prominent athletes speaking out on the subject. Mayfield wrote a letter to the governor in June 2020 demanding justice for Jones:

Mayfield played college football at the University of Oklahoma, while other alumni like Blake Griffin, Trae Young and Buddy Hield have also gotten involved in the cause in recent months.

Jones will receive a lethal injection unless Stitt commutes the sentence.