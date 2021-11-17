Glazer: Odell Beckham Jr. Told Me He Wanted to Join Rams After Trade to Browns

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams last week, but the star wide receiver had apparently wanted to join the team long before that.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show that "Odell's been trying to go to the Rams for a long time. Even after he got traded to the Browns, I remember talking to him, he's like, 'Dude, you've gotta help me get traded out to the Rams.'"

Beckham's tenure in Cleveland didn't go according to plan.

A torn ACL limited him to seven games in 2020, and he battled nagging shoulder problems this year. When he did play, he wasn't the same pass-catcher who lit up the NFL with the New York Giants.

The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 3.9 receptions and 54.7 yards per game with the Browns compared to 6.6 and 92.8, respectively, with the Giants.

Glazer's report will likely lead some to question Beckham's level of commitment to Cleveland from the moment he landed in Northeast Ohio in 2019.

If his effort level had been lacking behind the scenes, one would presume his Browns teammates would've noticed and grown frustrated over time. However, ESPN's Jake Trotter spoke to a source who said he was "cool in that whole [locker] room."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Another source said Beckham didn't have any off-field friction with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and that it was "all about the field" in terms of their failure to get things to click.

In theory, the Browns' trade for Beckham should've worked. He reunited with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry and had a quarterback who seemed more equipped to maximize his downfield potential than Eli Manning did.

However, the trade didn't pan out for both sides a variety of reasons.

Now that he's where he wanted to be all along, perhaps OBJ can return to the heights he enjoyed early in his career with the Giants.