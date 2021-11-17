Frank Gore Says He 'Might Say F It' and Return to NFL If Super Bowl Contender Calls

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Veteran running back Frank Gore isn't ruling out the possibility of an NFL return if a contending team comes calling.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Gore was asked what he will do if a Super Bowl contender reaches out to him. He responded: "I might say F it. And go with them."

The 38-year-old Gore is preparing for a boxing match against former NBA star Deron Williams on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but pursuing an elusive Super Bowl win remains on his mind.

In a 16-year NFL career that spanned from 2005 to 2020 and saw him play for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, Gore established himself as one of the most productive running backs in history.

The five-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns in his career in addition to catching 484 passes for 3,985 yards and 18 scores.

While Gore was never considered an elite back during his career, his longevity allowed him to reach third place on the NFL's all-time rushing yardage list behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Gore rushed for 1,000 or more yards nine times, with the most recent instance coming in 2016 with the Colts. He followed that up with another 961 yards the following season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He wasn't as productive in three subsequent seasons with the Dolphins, Bills and Jets, averaging 658 rushing yards and fewer than two rushing touchdowns per season, as well as 3.9 yards per carry.

However, with some significant injuries to top players at his position this season, he could still be useful.

The Tennessee Titans brought in 36-year-old Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry was lost potentially for the season with a foot injury, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Gore could find himself in a similar situation.

If that does happen, he needs 727 yards to surpass Payton for second place on the all-time rushing list.