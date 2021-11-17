NFL Hall of Fame DL Curley Culp Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Curley Culp, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2013 class, announced Tuesday he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Stage 4 is the most serious, with the stages referring to "the size of the cancer and how far it's spread," according to WebMD.

Culp, 75, won a national championship as a wrestler at Arizona State in 1967 while also earning first-team All-American honors as a member of the Sun Devils' football team.

The Arizona native was selected in the second round of the 1968 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, who traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs before he finished training camp of his rookie year.

He starred across seven years with the Chiefs (1968-74), highlighted by helping the team win Super Bowl IV at the end of the 1969 campaign. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2008.

Culp joined the Houston Oilers during the 1974 season and went on to earn the George S. Halas Trophy as the Newspaper Enterprise Association's top NFL defensive player in 1975.

After seven seasons in Houston, he finished his career with two years as a member of the Detroit Lions (1980-81).

Culp's career accolades also include six Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro selections (one first-team and four second-team).