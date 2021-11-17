Report: Bucs' Richard Sherman Out 'A Few Weeks' with Grade 2 Calf Injury

AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly received some clarity on cornerback Richard Sherman's calf injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Sherman, who was injured in pregame warm-ups before Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, suffered a grade 2 calf strain and is expected to miss "a few weeks."

Sherman underwent an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that he "doubts he'll be back any time soon."

After signing with Tampa Bay on Sept. 29, Sherman has been limited to just three games this season. He was sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury during the Buccaneers' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 11-year veteran also dealt with a calf injury during the 2020 season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. He managed to play in just five games that year.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro, Sherman was once considered to be one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. The Stanford product has 36 career interceptions and 115 passes defended. He helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Sherman's injury is yet another blow to the Tampa Bay defensive backfield. Starting cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis are both on injured reserve. Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow in the season opener, while Davis went down with a quad injury in Week 4.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 and have lost their past two games. They will look to bounce back against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.